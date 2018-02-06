India test-fired its indigenous nuclear-capable Agni-I ballistic missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on Tuesday morning, ANI reported. The test was successfully conducted by the Indian Army’s Strategic Force Command at 8.30 am.

The missile, with a 700-km range, was test-fired from a launch pad of the Integrated Test Range at Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore, IANS reported.

This was the 18th version of Agni-I since it was inducted into service in 2004, sources were quoted as saying. It is a surface-to-surface, single-stage missile, powered by solid propellants, and was launched as part of a regular training exercise by the Army.

The Agni-I missile reportedly has a specialised navigation system which ensures it reaches the target with a high degree of accuracy and precision.

India currently has the Agni-I (700-km range), Agni-II (2,000-km range), Agni-III and Agni-IV (over 3,500-km range), and the supersonic Brahmos missiles. It tested an Agni-V on January 18.