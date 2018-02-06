The Kerala Police have detained six Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers for allegedly attacking Malayalam poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar in Kerala’s Kollam on Monday evening, Mathrubhumi reported on Tuesday.

Sreekumar was attacked when he was on his way back from a cultural meeting at a local library in Kottukal. During a speech at the event, the poet had reportedly criticised Hindutva groups for their stand about the caste wall erected against Dalits in Vadayampady, according to The Hindu.

His speech seemed to have caused the attack, The New Indian Express quoted a police official as saying.

Residents said the RSS workers stopped Sreekumar’s car by blocking the road, and went on to verbally abuse him. Sreekumar was not injured.