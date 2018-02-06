Policeman dies after suspected militants open fire inside Srinagar hospital
Two police personnel were accompanying a prisoner, who is from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, to the facility when the attack occurred.
One police officer died after suspected militants opened fire inside the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday, NDTV reported.
Two police personnel were accompanying prisoner Naveed Jatt to the facility when the incident occurred, ANI reported. The prisoner is believed to have escaped the site.
Jatt was arrested from Shopian a few months ago. He is a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Abu Qasim, and was allegedly involved in the killing of 2 policemen in Pulwama.
More details are awaited.