The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid protest by members of the Trinamool Congress, the Telugu Desam Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not accepted the letter submitted by the TMC, the Akali Dal and the TDP because the members mentioned the names of the governors. However, the content of the letter is not known yet, reported PTI.

Earlier in the day, parliamentarians from Andhra Pradesh held placards outside the Parliament, seeking special status for their state. TMC members, on the other hand, protested against the rising fuel prices, reported The Hindu.