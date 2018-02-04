Leaders of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party are meeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (pictured above) in Amaravati on Sunday to discuss their alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, NDTV reported.

The Telugu Desam Party, the BJP’s only ally in the south, is disappointed with how little was allotted to the state in the Union Budget.

“We are not happy with the BJP Budget, we are not happy with what was allotted to Andhra Pradesh,” TDP MP P Ravindra Babu told ANI before the meeting. “Our chief minister will decide about the alliance and we will follow him.”

Naidu called the meeting after several TDP leaders spoke out against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget on Thursday. TDP parliamentarian TG Venkatesh had said soon after the Budget, “We are going to declare war”. YS Chowdary, another party leader and minister of state for science and technology, said the “people and the party” were disappointed with the Budget.

BJP National President Amit Shah is believed to have called Chief Minister Naidu and asked him to not make any tough decisions, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

The party’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the BJP will resolve the matter with TDP leaders, ANI reported. “There seems to be some kind of unhappiness, we will talk it out,” he said. Calling the TDP “an old ally”, he said the BJP is “committed to the interests of Andhra Pradesh”.

The Telugu Desam Party is part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, but ties have been souring since the government rejected its demand to give Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status after its bifurcation in 2014. The party had supported the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha – where the BJP does not have a majority – during discussions on the triple talaq bill in the Winter Session of Parliament.