Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row after Pakistan charged him for espionage in 2016, is now undergoing trials for terrorism and sabotage charges as well, an unidentified official told Dawn on Monday. The official added that Jadhav is facing multiple charges, and the one related to spying had only been concluded.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government claimed to have sought access to 13 Indian officials with regard to Jadhav’s case, reported Dawn. However, New Delhi has not granted permission. Pakistan has also sought information about Jadhav’s naval service file and bank records.

The Pakistani official did not divulge the names of the 13 officials who Islamabad wants to question. However, an unidentified official in New Delhi told Dawn that the officials included National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, a former Research and Analysis Wing chief, intelligence operatives, bankers and passport officials.

The official said Pakistan would also want details of Jadhav’s properties in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. He had reportedly acquired these properties in the name of one Hussain Mubarak Patel.

Pakistan also claimed that Jadhav had a passport in the name of Patel. Pakistani officials want to know how the passport was issued and if it was original, reported Dawn. “We have asked if the passport is fake, [then] how he exited Mumbai and Delhi airports 18 times,” the official told the daily.

Jadhav’s case is at present pending at the International Court of Justice after India appealed against his execution. The court has asked India and Pakistan to file their written pleas in the case by April 17 and July 17, respectively.