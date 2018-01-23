The International Court of Justice has fixed the deadlines for India and Pakistan to file their written pleas in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, is on death row in a prison in Islamabad, after Pakistan charged him for espionage and terrorism in 2016. India had moved the International Court of Justice against the verdict in May, after which the court stayed his execution. A final verdict in the case is pending.

The United Nations’ principal judicial organ said India has time till April 17 to file its reply in the case, while the deadline for Pakistan to file its rejoinder is July 17.

The order said the International Court of Justice has made the decision “taking into account the views of the parties and the circumstances of the case”.

In December 2017, Jadhav’s mother and wife travelled to Islamabad to meet him. They were allowed to meet for less than an hour. This was Jadhav’s first contact with his family since his arrest.