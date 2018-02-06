Two men arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Delhi’s Khyala locality on February 1 have confessed to the crime, The Hindu reported on Tuesday. Ankit Saxena, a 23-year-old professional photographer, was stabbed to death allegedly by the family members of Shehzadi, with whom he was in a relationship for the past three years, purportedly because they were from different religions.

“The father and uncle admitted to killing Ankit and said they were ready to face trial,” the daily quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar as saying. Her father Akbar Ali and maternal uncle Mohammad Saleem showed no remorse during questioning, Kumar added. Shehzadi’s mother Shenaz reportedly claimed that she was not present at the crime spot and tried to mislead the investigating officer.

Ankit’s father Yashpal Saxena has alleged in his police complaint that when he and his wife went to save their son, he saw Shenaz urging her husband to kill Ankit as she did not want anyone to ruin their family’s honour. Saxena said that Shenaz beat Ankit’s mother while Akbar Ali stabbed Ankit in the neck with an eight-inch knife even as Saleem and Shehzadi’s brother held him up.

Though the police have not recovered any closed-circuit television camera footage of the incident, Kumar claimed that the investigators had enough evidence, including the testimonies of Ankit’s parents and friends, who are eyewitnesses in the case.