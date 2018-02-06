A Delhi court on Tuesday framed conspiracy and other terrorism-related charges against Indian Mujahideen operative Yasin Bhatkal and eight others, for allegedly setting up an illegal arms factory in the national Capital, PTI reported. The charges were framed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Apart from Bhatkal, the court charged other alleged Indian Mujahideen members Zia-Ur- Rehman, Tehsin Akhtar, Mohammad Waqar Azhar, Mohammad Maroof, Mohammad Saquib Ansari, Imteyaz Alam and Aijaz Shaikh. The court said the next hearing would be held on March 7.

A court framed charges against Bhatkal and nine other accused in August 2017 in the 2010 Jama Masjid blast case. On September 19, 2010, two motorists had shot at tourists near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. There was also an explosion from a bomb placed in a car nearby. Two Taiwanese nationals were injured in the incident.

Extremist group Indian Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for several attacks in the country, including the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, the 2008 Delhi bombings and the Bodh Gaya blasts in 2013.