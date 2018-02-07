The volatility in Asian markets abated on Wednesday after Wall Street calmed down as major indices in the United States recovered after days of deep losses. The prospect of monetary tightening across the world remained a long-term challenge, analysts told Reuters.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index closed 2.33% higher at 24,912.77, after a day of fluctuations. At its lowest on Tuesday, the Dow was 567.01 points down. The S&P 500 ended 1.7% higher at 2,695.14 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.1% to close at 7,115.88.

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan was trading 2.9% up at 22,270.56 points around 8 am Indian Standard Time, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 2.13% at 31,260.38 points. The Taiwan Weighted index was 2.6% up at 10,687.38 and the SGX Nifty index in Singapore was 10,609.5 points, higher by 1.07%.

Dow Jones, the United States’ top share index, had lost 1,175 points on Monday – almost 400 points more than the previous biggest decline in a single day during the financial crisis of 2008. The decline in percentage terms – 4.6% – was the biggest since August 2011, during the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis. The plunge prompted the Indian stock market as well as other Asian markets to drop.

The recent days of decline in share indices have come as a reaction of investors to changes in the outlook for the US and global economy. The free fall accelerated on Friday after data from the US Labor Department showed stronger growth in wages than was anticipated – which could push inflation up.