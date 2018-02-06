The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex fell nearly 1,300 points within 10 minutes of trade on Tuesday, taking cues from sharp plunges in Asian markets after the Dow Jones in the United States recorded its biggest decline in years on Monday.

The Sensex soon recovered slightly and around 10 am, was at 33,697.27 points, down 1,059.89 from close on Monday. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 shed 390 points, before recovering to 10,348.35, lower than Monday’s close by 318.20 points.

Both indices were about 3% lower than the previous close. The rupee lost 0.58% to reach to reach 64.43 per US Dollar, its lowest since December 18, BloombergQuint reported.

While the losses were primarily triggered by the global markets, the Indian indices have been falling since the Union Budget on Thursday, after the government proposed a 10% tax on long-term capital gains on equity gains above Rs 1 lakh. On Friday, the Sensex lost nearly 840 points, and the Nifty 50 had its biggest intra-day slump in more than a year.

Dow Jones, the United States’ top share index, lost 1,175 points on Monday – almost 400 points more than the previous biggest decline in a single day, during the financial crisis of 2008. The decline in percentage terms – 4.6% – was the biggest since August 2011, during the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

The plunge prompted Japan’s Nikkei index to lose 4% in early trade on Tuesday, and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 dropped 3%. India’s share markets open at 9.15 am.