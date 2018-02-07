District Committee member of the Kerala faction of the Bharatiya Janata Party, S Vijayan, filed a complaint against Malayalam poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar for allegedly insulting Hindu gods, The News Minute reported on Tuesday. The party also accused him of speaking against Sangh Parivar organisations.

The party accused the poet of triggering communal tension in the area. The police will take action after they determine the merit of the complaint, Kadakkal Circle Inspector told The News Minute.

The development follows the detention of six Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers for allegedly attacking the Malayalam poet in Kerala’s Kollam on Monday evening. Sreekumar was attacked when he was on his way back from a cultural meeting at a local library in Kottukal. During a speech at the event, the poet had reportedly criticised Hindutva groups.

BJP State President Kummanam Rajasekharan refuted claims that right-wing group members had attacked the poet. “Some of our members questioned him on the content of his speech,” the BJP president said. “But they did not attack Sreekumar.” The poet’s speech was in bad taste, the party alleged.