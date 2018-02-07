The family of Chandan Gupta, the youth killed in the communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on Republic Day, said authorities must stop “tiranga yatras” from taking place, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

“There should be an end to ‘tiranga yatras’ if they lead to violence and people continue to die, like my brother,” Chandan’s sister Kirti said in Lucknow. Kirti and her aunt were in the Uttar Pradesh Capital on Tuesday to meet Chief Minister Adityanath. They demanded that he be declared a martyr.

Violence broke out in Kasganj on January 26 when a group of bike-borne men, believed to be associated with Hindutva groups, allegedly disrupted a Republic Day programme in a Muslim-dominated colony. They are believed to have come with saffron flags and the Indian tricolour and got involved in arguments with the residents. The police have arrested two people, Saleem and Salman, in connection with the shooting.

Meanwhile, an independent fact-finding team on Monday claimed the clashes were “pre-meditated and well-planned”, and called it an “engineered act of violence” to “spread communal hatred”. It said it found no evidence to suggest the police had arrested or questioned any of the motorcyclists who participated in the flag rally on Republic Day, and asked why political parties were silent about the violence.