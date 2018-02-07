Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of dividing India in 1947 and said the country is still paying a price for it. Addressing the Lok Sabha amid loud shouting from the Opposition, Modi said the whole of Kashmir would have been a part of India if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was made the first prime minister of the country instead of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi started his speech by thanking President Ramnath Kovind for his address, and said the president’s speech was apolitical. “The address by the honourable president does not belong to any party. It is about the aspirations of every Indian,” said the prime minister.

Modi accused the Congress of splitting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a rush. “There are problems in Andhra Pradesh even after four years because you split the state in a rush,” he said. The Telugu Desam Party has recently been speaking out against the Union Budget, saying it was “disappointed” with how little was allotted to Andhra Pradesh.

He cited the example of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during whose tenure states like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created. “He [Vajpayee] showed how far-sighted decision making is done,” said Modi.

Modi said the Congress did not make right and honest policies. “It is India’s bad fortune that Congress thinks it was born on August 15, 1947. As though India didn’t exist before that,” he added.

He said the Congress party was arrogant to say that India got democracy because of Nehru. “Is this their reading of India’s history? What arrogance is this,” said Modi. He added that the party was always bothered only about the interests of one family. “The interests of the nation were looked over just for the interests of one family.”

Opposition MPs shouted slogans like “Jumlebaazi band karo” in the Lok Sabha while Modi spoke.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had issued a whip on Tuesday, asking its parliamentarians to be present in both houses of Parliament today. Modi is scheduled to speak in the Rajya Sabha later in the evening. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad gave zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several Opposition parties have been protesting against the National Democratic Alliance-led government’s handling of several matters including the Kasganj violence, Budget proposals and foreign affairs.