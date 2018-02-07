Five national parties, excluding the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, secured a total income of Rs 299.54 crore, collected from all over India during the financial year of 2016-17, the Association for Democratic Reform reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are yet to submit their audited reports to the Election Commission. The due date was October 30, 2017.

The five parties include the Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and All India Trinamool Congress.

The Bahujan Samaj Party currently accounts for the highest income with a total of Rs 173.58 crore during financial year 2016-17. The party spent only 30% (Rs 51.83 crore) of the total income, the association said.

The All India Trinamool Congress had declared a total income of Rs 6.39 crore during the same year but spent 280% over its income (Rs 17.87 crore). The Nationalist Congress Party also reported an excess in the expenditure of its income during 2016-17. The NCP spent Rs 7.73 crore above its total income of Rs 17.23 crore.

While the BSP, CPM and AITC submitted their reports on time, the Communist Party of India sent its report 22 days after the due date. The BJP and the Congress have been late in submitting their audit reports since 2014.