Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech earlier in the day in the Lok Sabha was a political one. Modi accused the Congress of dividing India in 1947 and said the country was still paying a price for it.

“He [Modi] spoke for more than one hour but did not speak a word on Rafale deal, or on farmers or on employment for youth,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament. “I think Modi has forgotten than he is the prime minister now, he should answer questions and not always accuse the Opposition.”

In the Lower House on Wednesday, Modi said if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been made the first prime minister of the country instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, the whole of Kashmir would have been part of India. “Every Indian is paying the price of the poison infested by the Congress,” said the prime minister.

Modi also said that employment has been generated in the country but the Opposition refuses to acknowledge it. He also claimed the middle class was being misled and that his government was working to make their life easier. “They want ‘Ease of Living’, which we are committed to providing.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the prime minister’s speech was a “farrago of misrepresentations and half truth”. Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said Modi’s speeches were “appallingly bad, terribly tasteless and chronically sub-standard”.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said, “It is time that Modi realises it has been four years now. People were fed up because of the Congress and that is why they chose him. People want to hear his schemes and not the criticism of the Congress.”

