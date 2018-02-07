India on Wednesday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable surface-to-surface Prithvi II missile from a test range in Odisha’s Chandipur, PTI reported. The surface-to-surface missile has a strike range of 350 km and was launched around 11.35 am.

The Army’s Strategic Force Command conducted the test, which was monitored by scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation. “The missile trajectory was tracked by radars, electro- optical tracking systems and telemetry stations by the DRDO along the coast of Odisha,” PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.

The missile has a carrying capacity for 500 kg-1,000 kg of warheads. With thrust from liquid propulsion twin engines, the missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system to hit its targets.

The test follows the Indian Army’s successful test-firing of the indigenous nuclear-capable Agni-I ballistic missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.