A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Delhi on Wednesday sent Indrani Mukerjea, a convict in the Sheena Bora murder case, to judicial custody for 14 days in a case related to INX Media, PTI reported. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the clearances that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted to INX Media in 2007.

Special CBI judge Sunil Rana on Wednesday remanded Mukerjea, the former owner of INX Media, in judicial custody after the agency said she was not needed for further questioning.

On Monday, the court had allowed the CBI to arrest Mukerjea and remanded her in two-day custody of the agency. Mukerjea will now be taken to Mumbai. The Mumbai Police had told the CBI court that Mukerjea had to be produced before a local court on February 13.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram is also involved in the INX Media case.

In September 2017, the court had allowed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to question Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, who is also in jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. In May 2017, the ED had filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors, which includes the Mukerjeas.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed that the two allegedly took £90 million (Rs 773 crore) from INX Media out of the country through hawala channels. The directorate accused Mukerjea of conspiring with officials in the Finance Ministry in 2007 to secure clearance to access foreign funds. INX Media allegedly received Rs 3,004.4 million as foreign exchange beyond the disclosed amount permitted, it said.