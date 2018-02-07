The government is in the process of working on a software that will link driving licences with the holder’s Aadhaar number, the Centre told the Supreme Court in a report on Wednesday. The National Informatics Centre is developing the “Sarthi-4” software to help weed out fake licences from the system, read a report submitted by a panel on road safety, according to PTI.

The Supreme Court had set up the committee headed by former top court judge, Justice KS Radhakrishnan.

“This software will cover all the states on a real-time basis, and it will not be possible for anyone to get a duplicate or fake licence anywhere in the country,” said the report submitted before the bench of justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.

The report assumes significance as the Supreme Court is in the process of hearing petitions that challenge the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme and also the government’s move to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, mobile numbers and Permanent Account Numbers.

In September 2017, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said the government was mulling over linking Aadhaar with driving licences. He had said he had spoken about this with Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.