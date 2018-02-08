United States White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned on Wednesday following allegations that he had physically and verbally abused two of his former wives, The New York Times reported. Porter has denied the allegations.

Porter’s ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby, narrated their ordeal to the Daily Mail in two separate interviews. Holderness provided pictures of the abuse that she had allegedly faced and accused Porter of kicking her on their honeymoon and choking and punching her in the face during their five-year marriage.

Willoughby made similar allegations, besides showing the newspaper a police complaint from 2010, and said that she had also filed a temporary protective order.

Porter worked closely with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and United States President Donald Trump to regulate the latter’s schedules and handled many important documents.

In a statement, Porter dismissed the allegations. “I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described,” Porter said. “I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.”

He added: “My commitment to public service speaks for itself. I have always put duty to country first and treated others with respect. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump administration and will seek to ensure a smooth transition when I leave the White House.”

Kelly, who had initially defended Porter and called him “a man of true integrity and honour”, said on Wednesday that he was “shocked” by the allegations. “There is no place for domestic violence in our society,” Kelly said, according to The Guardian. “I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming chief of staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation.”