Continuous sloganeering and protests by leaders from Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha forced the House to adjourn briefly on Thursday morning, The Hindu reported. The Lok Sabha resumed the session around 11.45 am and continued its Question Hour, which ended shortly after noon.

The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, was adjourned till noon minutes after the session began. While Telugu Desam Party leaders raised slogans in the Upper House against the government’s Budget provisions for Andhra Pradesh, the Congress protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about its leader Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.

During his speeches in both the Houses on Wednesday Modi attacked the Congress and its policies. When he said the Congress took credit for Aadhaar, an idea that according to him was discussed in the Rajya Sabha in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury disrupted his speech with a loud guffaw.

Modi responded saying he had heard such laughter for the first time after the Ramayan serial telecast on Indian television in the late 80s – the comment that the Congress is objecting to.