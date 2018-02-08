Autorickshaws and public buses remained off roads in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as Left parties called for a state-wide bandh to protest against an “anti-people” Union Budget, The Indian Express reported.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) called for the shutdown, which is being backed by the YSR Congress, the Congress and several other local parties, IANS reported. The ruling Telugu Desam Party – whose leaders spoke out against the Budget soon after it was announced on February 1 and have been protesting in both houses of Parliament (pictured above) – has also called for protests across the state.

In a press statement, the CPI(M) said the Budget has, among other things, neglected the rural economy, The Indian Express reported. It called students and labour organisations to take part in the bandh.

The state government has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut on Wednesday. Director General of Police M Malakondaiah told IANS all superintendents of police have been asked to take steps to protect public property.

What is the state protesting?

The Telugu Desam Party, the BJP’s only ally in the south, is disappointed with how little was allotted to the state in the Union Budget. On February 4, three days after the Budget was presented, party leaders met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the state capital Amaravati to discuss its alliance with the BJP.

While Naidu decided not to break the alliance, he asked his MPs to protest against the Budget in Parliament. “Even at the risk of being suspended and thrown out of Parliament, protest and make yourself and the people of Andhra Pradesh who feel let down be heard loud and clear,” Naidu told his party leaders at the meeting.