The Bihar Police on Thursday booked Union minister Giriraj Singh and 32 others in a case of alleged land grabbing, The Hindu reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Nawada in Bihar and the others have been accused of coercing Ram Narayan Prasad, a resident of Asopur village in Danapur, to give up two acres of land. Prasad then petitioned a Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe special court, which directed the police to register a case against the minister and the others.

Sandeep Kumar, the officer in charge of the Danapur police station, told the daily that the accused had been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bihar: FIR registered against 33 people including Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Danapur Police Station in a land deal case (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pDrgP1vjK6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2018

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal questioned the government and the ruling party. Tejashwi Yadav asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if he will resign now. “Will you move out of alliance with the BJP now? Where has your morality vanished now?” he tweeted, referring to Kumar as “Mr Conscientious”.

Kumar had broken off the alliance with the RJD in 2017 after corruption allegations against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi came up.

नीतीश जी,आपकी नाक के नीचे आपके दुलारे सहयोगी दल के वरिष्ठ नेता और आपके प्यारे केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने लगभग 3एकड़ गरीबो की जमीन पर जबरन कब्ज़ा कर लिया है।



क्या आप अब गठबंधन तोड़ेंगे?

क्या आप इस्तीफ़ा देंगे अंतरात्मा बाबू?

अब कहाँ पानी भर रही है आपकी नैतिकता?



है कोई जवाब? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 7, 2018

Yadav also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if this was the example of honesty that his government talks about. “Please conduct an inquiry at your level for who knows the minister [Singh] might send the poor people [who levelled the charges against him] to Pakistan.” Yadav also trained guns on Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, and accused him of being silent on the matter.