The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested five people in connection with the shooting at a Srinagar hospital that helped militant Mohammed Naveed Jat escape from custody earlier this week, PTI reported.

The five men were found after the police conducted overnight raids in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. They have also tracked down a motorcycle and another vehicle that the attackers used to flee after the shooting, NDTV reported.

Two policemen were killed after Jat, who was taken for a routine check up at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, opened fire. Jat is known to be a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Abu Qasim, and was arrested from Kulgam in 2014.

On Wednesday, militant group Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack. Its commander Riyaz Naikoo released an eight-minute audio clip in which he said his men raided the hospital to free Jat, alias Abu Hanzula. Jat had reached South Kashmir safely, he added.