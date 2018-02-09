The Asian markets plunged hours after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,032.89 points on Thursday, a loss of more than 4% in a day.

This was the third fall of more than 500 points for the Dow in the last five days and the index is now down 10% from its peak on January 26, a fall known as a “correction”, The Guardian reported. The broader S&P 500 stock index was also down more than 10% from its all-time highs. This decline usually occurs over a two-to three-month period, The Washington Post reported.

Investors are reportedly concerned about rising inflation, which is forcing central banks to raise interest rates. This makes borrowing money more expensive for companies and consumers, hampering economic activity.

At 8.15 am, the Nikkei 225 index in Japan was trading at 21,18576 down 3.33% while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was trading at 29,227.57 points, down 4.19%. The Shanghai Composite index too saw a decline in shares, falling 3.84% at 3,141.46. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty index was at 10,337.00 points, down 2.17%.