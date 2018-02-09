National Fisherfolk Forum wants SC Judge DY Chandrachud to withdraw ‘fish market’ remark
The community objected to Chandrachud’s remarks while hearing petitions in the Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya case.
A national fishermen group has demanded that Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud take back the “unparliamentary words” he said about the community while hearing a case on February 5, Bar and Bench reported.
The National Fisherfolk Forum was objecting to Chandrachud’s remarks while hearing petitions seeking an investigation into the death of Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya.
Arguments between advocates Dushyant Dave and Pallav Shishodia heated up during the hearing, and Justice DY Chandrachud asked the lawyers to calm down. “Let us not reduce the dialogue in this court to the level of fish market,” Chandrachud said.
Responding to the remark, National Fisherfolk Forum chairperson N Ilango released a press statement a day later asking why the court had even mention a fish market.
“We would like to know from the Honourable Justice the earthly need to mention the fish market in this case,” Ilango said. “We would like to know why the activities of the fish market should be mentioned in such bad colour.”
Ilango said the community was “pained” by the statement, and demanded that the judge withdraws his remarks in the “very same forum where it was uttered”.