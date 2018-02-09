A national fishermen group has demanded that Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud take back the “unparliamentary words” he said about the community while hearing a case on February 5, Bar and Bench reported.

The National Fisherfolk Forum was objecting to Chandrachud’s remarks while hearing petitions seeking an investigation into the death of Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya.

Arguments between advocates Dushyant Dave and Pallav Shishodia heated up during the hearing, and Justice DY Chandrachud asked the lawyers to calm down. “Let us not reduce the dialogue in this court to the level of fish market,” Chandrachud said.

Responding to the remark, National Fisherfolk Forum chairperson N Ilango released a press statement a day later asking why the court had even mention a fish market.

Fisher community takes offence to a comment by Justice DY Chandrachud in #JudgeLoya case hearing.

The judge referred to "fish market" to criticise the high-decibel arguments but a group now wants him to withdraw the comment since it reportedly paints the community in bad colour. pic.twitter.com/c03cwKlGVw — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) February 8, 2018

“We would like to know from the Honourable Justice the earthly need to mention the fish market in this case,” Ilango said. “We would like to know why the activities of the fish market should be mentioned in such bad colour.”

Ilango said the community was “pained” by the statement, and demanded that the judge withdraws his remarks in the “very same forum where it was uttered”.