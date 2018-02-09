The trial court judge who convicted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the twin murder cases of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in November 2013 has moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court judges who overturned the conviction, ANI reported.

The trial court judge, Shyam Lal, who is now retired, has moved the Supreme Court asking that “personal remarks”, made by the one of the high court judges, be deleted from the judgment. On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to examine Lal’s plea to have the remarks against him removed from the judgement, News18 reported.

In October 2017, while passing the judgment acquitting the Talwars, Justice BK Narayana and AK Mishra of the Allahabad High Court reprimanded the trial court judge in Ghaziabad for using “fallacious analogy” while convicting the couple.

Justice Mishra had said the trial court judge had “prejudged things in his own fashion”, before passing the judgment. Mishra likened the trial court judge to a film director for trying to “thrust coherence amongst facts inalienably scattered here and there, but not giving any coherence to the idea as to what in fact happened”.

“The learned trial judge took evidence and the circumstances of the case for granted, and tried to solve it like a mathematical puzzle when one solves a given question and then takes something for granted in order to solve that puzzle and question,” Mishra had said in his judgment.