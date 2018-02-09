A Bengaluru court on Thursday sentenced a Lashkar-e-Taiba member to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a terror financing and money laundering case, PTI reported, quoting officials. The court also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Bilal Ahmed Quta alias Imran Jalal.

Quta was arrested in Bengaluru in January 2007 with an AK series assault rifle, 200 bullets, five hand grenades and a satellite phone. He was charged with waging war against the government and possessing arms and explosives. He was involved in the alleged activities since 2001.

In 2009, the Enforcement Directorate booked Quta under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as well. The agency had confiscated money from him, which it said was meant for funding terror activities.

In 2016, a sessions court had sentenced Quta to life for a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in Bengaluru.

This is the fourth conviction under the anti-money laundering act, since it came into effect in 2005.