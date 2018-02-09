Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday told reporters that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had gone back on her words that she would reveal the price of the Rafale aircraft purchased from France.

“Some time ago, the defence minister said she would give the pricing information to the country,” Gandhi said. “Now, she has changed her position and is saying that it is a state secret.” He also implied in a tweet that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had lied when he claimed that the Congress did not disclose prices of defence purchases during its rule.

Dear Mr Jaitlie,



You said the UPA never released prices of Defence purchases?



To nail your lie, here are 3 Parliamentary replies by the UPA with full transparency on pricing.



Now do ask our Raksha Mantri to tell India how much each RAFALE jet cost.#DealMeinKuchKalaHai pic.twitter.com/txb2Cc1BHh — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 9, 2018

Gandhi has also asked for discussion in Parliament on the Rafale deal under a rule that compels the government to answer, NDTV reported. Earlier, Gandhi had called the deal a scam.

“Rahul Gandhi wants the government’s clarification and he also wants to place some facts before the House,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said. “There has been some irregularity in the Rafale deal and the government is hiding behind the confidentiality clause to avoid answers.”

Meanwhile, Congress on Friday posed a serious of questions to the Narendra Modi government on the Rafale deal, asking it to disclose the purchase price of each aircraft and details of how the agreement with France was reached.

“As the Modi government stumbles and fumbles, hides and conceals, indulges in doublespeak, sacrifices national interest and refuses to answer on loss to public exchequer, India will continue to demand answers,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

“What is the price per aircraft of the 36 Rafale aircraft being purchased by the Modi government?” Surjewala asked. “Did Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not agree to share the price of Rafale aircraft in a press conference on November 17, 2017?”

He said that Sitharaman had on February 5 refused to disclose the price of the aircraft due to a secrecy agreement with France which “presumably” came to an end on January 24. However, Surjewala said, on February 8 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the price could not be revealed in the interest of “national security”.

“Isn’t a full disclosure of price of Rafale aircraft in ‘national interest’?” Surjewala asked. “Why are the two ministers of the government speaking in two different voices? Who are they trying to shield?”

Is it correct that per aircraft price of Rafale as per International bid opened on December 12, 2012 comes to US$ 80.95 million (Rs.526.1 crore) as against Modi Government’s per aircraft negotiated price of US$ 241.66 Million (Rs.1570.8 crore) as per current exchange rates?3/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 9, 2018

Has another country – Qatar purchased 12 Rafale Fighter Jets in November, 2017 for US$ 108.33 million per aircraft (Rs.694.80 crore) as per current exchange rates? If this is correct, why has Modi Government paid such astronomically higher price for Rafale Aircrafts? — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 9, 2018

Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon, both Aircrafts were found equal on all technical requirements by Indian Air Force.



Is it not correct that on 4th July, 2014; Eurofighter Typhoon gave a written offer to the then RM Shri Arun Jaitley offering to reduce prices by 20%? 4/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 9, 2018

Why did PM Modi and Defence Minister then not ask both the companies to submit fresh bids through ‘inter-governmental agreement route’ so as to get the lowest price in favour of India’s public exchequer? — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 9, 2018

Surjewala asked why Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s deal to make Rafale aircraft in India was cancelled and granted instead to Reliance.