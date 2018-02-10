Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia (pictured above) on Friday said the people had voted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance to power to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya, not to pass a law on triple talaq, PTI reported.

The international working president of the organisation is on a two-day tour of Aurangabad and Parbhani in Maharashtra. “A law should be passed for the construction of Ram temple so that it is built soon,” Togadia said. “Whether or not to make a law on triple talaq is up to the government, but they should make a law for Ram temple.”

He said the law should allow the construction of Ram temple without a mosque adjacent to it, PTI reported. “The Hindu community has been waiting for the temple for a long time, hence it should be built,” he added.

On February 8, the Supreme Court had deferred the hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case to March 14 as some documents and translations had not been filed. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had said that the court would treat the case as a land dispute only. The disputed plot of land has been divided among the Sunni Waqf Board, a Hindu organisation called the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla or Infant Rama, which is represented by the Hindu Mahasabha for the construction of the Ram temple.