A woman was forced to have her baby outside the emergency ward of Civil Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram after the staff denied her admission into the labour ward for not carrying an Aadhaar card, her family alleged on Friday.

Gurgaon Chief Medical Officer Dr BK Rajora said a doctor and a nurse had been suspended from duty after the incident came to light, PTI reported.

The woman’s husband said a doctor and nurses present at the labour ward told him that a copy of the Aadhaar card was mandatory for admission for an ultrasound. The husband said he had her Aadhaar number with him, but did not have a hard copy.

The husband immediately went to get the physical copy of the Aadhaar card. After waiting for almost two hours without any medical care, the woman, identified as Munni, delivered the baby on the floor of the gate of the emergency ward, PTI quoted a relative as saying.

After people at the hospital complained, the administration admitted the mother and her child in gynaecology ward. However, the family has decided not to file a complaint against the hospital authorities. “We were asked to produce Aadhaar and the process got delayed because of it, but we did not raise any objections,” the woman told the Hindustan Times. “We want to go home now. We don’t want to blame anyone. They were doing their jobs.”

The hospital authorities said they had conducted an investigation into the matter.