White House speechwriter David Sorensen resigned on Friday, amid allegations of domestic abuse by his former wife, The Washington Post reported. Sorensen’s ex-wife Jessica Corbett told the daily that she described his behaviour to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2017.

Corbett claimed the White House staffer was violent and emotionally abusive during their two-and-half-year marriage, allegations that Sorensen has vehemently denied. Sorensen in fact claimed it was she who had “victimised” him.

White House officials said they had learnt of Corbett’s allegations on Thursday night. “We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today,” White House spokesperson Raj Shah said.

Sorensen told The Washington Post in a text message that he stepped down because he “didn’t want the White House to have to deal with this distraction”. “It should be able to focus on President [Donald] Trump’s historic achievements for the American people,” Sorensen claimed.

On Wednesday, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter had resigned after allegations that he had physically and verbally abused two of his former wives.