Women took to social media on Saturday to respond to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar after he said he was worried because “girls have started drinking beer”. Parrikar, who was speaking at an event on Friday, also spoke about the drug problem in the state.

“I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer,” Parrikar told his audience. “The tolerance limit is being crossed.”

Soon after the media reported his comments, women mocked the chief minister and shared pictures of their drinks. “C’mon ladies – let’s show these feudal jokers who is in charge in India,” wrote one Twitter user.

Ladies, let's drink our beer and laugh out loud. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) February 10, 2018

To Sir, With Love.



Cheers from Goa, Mr Parrikar! #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

C’mon good ladies, let’s make this weekend worth it. Use the hashtag and share your beer 🍻 pics on my timeline.

The one with the best pic, your beer is on me. pic.twitter.com/6AX3jejIIV — Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) February 10, 2018

Absolute Kaliyug ! 😲

Girls drinking beer, women laughing out loud !

Aur Abhi toh Valentine's Day🌹 ki Leela baki hai Sir !💣 https://t.co/jhqmNh0rk4 — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) February 10, 2018

When you see girls drinking beer pic.twitter.com/ciObh01Nh7 — Soham (@CurryMerchant) February 10, 2018

Others pointed out that women do not drink only beer but whisky too, while Twitter user Irshad Daftari composed a funny poem on Parrikar’s “predicament”.

Should we tell him about the whiskey gently...? https://t.co/jWWwsyokr6 — BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) February 10, 2018

I’ve begun to fear

Now that girls are drinking beer

It will get much more risky

When they move on to whisky

Things were just fine

While it was still wine

And cost but a penny

To have some cashew feni https://t.co/JdZbLgypLC — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) February 10, 2018

It would make Mr. Manohar Parrikar to know that I, a girl, do not drink beer. I only drink whiskey ☺️ https://t.co/WYDAo0qjPI — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) February 10, 2018

Real girls drink whisky 😂 https://t.co/QSu9kJGMlT — Nandita Iyer | The Everyday Healthy Vegetarian (@saffrontrail) February 10, 2018

Manohar baab if girls drinking beer scares you then omg look pic.twitter.com/n3wrCjVAa5 — Amba (@MumbaiCentral) February 10, 2018

Woman drunk on beer (?) . Circa 2nd century AD , Mathura art, from national museum , New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HXiHBVhO5c — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) February 10, 2018

PM is annoyed by women who laugh, Parrikar is scared of girls drinking beer. Yogi offers solution keep them tied to the door post. — Tushar (@TusharG) February 10, 2018

Another Twitter user asked a pertinent question: is there any group that respects women’s freedom to make their own choice?