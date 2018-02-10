#GirlsWhoDrinkBeer: Women take a swipe at Goa chief minister, share photos of their drinks
Manohar Parrikar had said he was worried because women have started drinking beer.
Women took to social media on Saturday to respond to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar after he said he was worried because “girls have started drinking beer”. Parrikar, who was speaking at an event on Friday, also spoke about the drug problem in the state.
“I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer,” Parrikar told his audience. “The tolerance limit is being crossed.”
Soon after the media reported his comments, women mocked the chief minister and shared pictures of their drinks. “C’mon ladies – let’s show these feudal jokers who is in charge in India,” wrote one Twitter user.
Others pointed out that women do not drink only beer but whisky too, while Twitter user Irshad Daftari composed a funny poem on Parrikar’s “predicament”.
Another Twitter user asked a pertinent question: is there any group that respects women’s freedom to make their own choice?