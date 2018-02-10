Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Saturday, ANI reported. He laid a wreath on the memorial of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Modi is on a four-nation trip from February 9 to 12. He visited Jordan on Friday, and will tour the United Arab Emirates and Oman before concluding the trip.

The Indian prime minister will hold discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over a working lunch, NDTV reported. Some agreements are likely to be signed during Modi’s three-hour visit.

President Abbas conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine order on Modi. It was conferred as a mark of recognition of Modi’s contribution to the relationship between India and Palestine.

I will be undertaking bilateral visits to Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Oman from 9th to 12th February. The Gulf and West Asian region is a key priority in our external engagement. We enjoy vibrant multi-dimensional ties with the countries there. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2018

“The focus of the prime minister’s visit would be to provide infrastructure and facilities that are not available to the people of Palestine,” B Bala Bhaskar, joint secretary in the Foreign Ministry said. “We have de-hyphenated our relations with Palestine and Israel. Now we see them both as mutually independent and exclusive and as part of this policy the prime minister is undertaking this visit.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited India in January. The two countries signed nine memorandums of understanding, including those on film cooperation, homeopathy, cyber co-operation, and science and technology.