Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the voters of Karnataka not to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises to the state. “You will gain nothing by trusting those who make false promises and show fake dreams,” Gandhi said at a rally in Bellary city.

“The Congress party fulfills the promises its makes,” Gandhi claimed on Saturday. “On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words are empty. He does not act as he speaks.” Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled Karnataka will be held later this year.

“Modi did not speak about employment for the youth, or help to farmers in his hour-long speech in Parliament,” the Congress president said. “He spent one hour talking about the Congress party and the past”. Gandhi said that the people of India wanted Modi to speak about the future instead.

The Congress leader also attacked Modi over the Rafale contract. He claimed that the prime minister had visited Paris himself and changed the contract. “The Rafale contract had earlier been given to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited,” Gandhi said. “Modi seized the contract from the company and gave it to his friend [Anil Ambani].”

Gandhi had attacked the Centre on Friday for refusing to disclose the price of Rafale aircraft. He said that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had agreed to reveal the price in November 2017, but retracted later.