Actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday said he hoped his contemporary Rajinikanth’s “colour is not saffron”, NDTV reported.

Both Rajinikanth and Haasan announced their entry into active politics in Tamil Nadu in 2017 and ever since have been asked whether they will work together.

“Our approach is different,” Haasan said, while speaking at a student conference at Harvard University in Boston, United States, News18 reported. “His very first announcements came in a particular hue. I hope it is not saffron.”

Haasan also said both actors were being repeatedly asked whether they would contest the elections together. “Rajini sir has earlier answered this question saying only time will tell, and I second that view,” Haasan said. “It is not like choosing a star cast for films.”

The actor said they will both discuss whether it is necessary for them to ally.

Haasan will announce the name of his political party on February 21.