An aircraft with 71 passengers and crew members on board crashed near Moscow in Russia on Sunday, soon after it took off, local media reported. The Saratov Airlines flight had 65 passengers and six crew members on board, all of whom are feared dead, though there is no official confirmation yet.

It was flying to the Russian city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, which borders Kazakhstan. The aircraft crashed near the Argunovo village, about 80 km south-east of Moscow, according to the local Interfax news agency. Sources told the agency that eyewitnesses had seen a burning aircraft crash, and that there was “no chance” of survivors.

The Antonov AN-148 aircraft had gone off the radar soon after it left Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. The Russian Transport Ministry is looking into theories such as poor weather conditions or human factor behind the crash, Interfax reported. Emergency services are investigating the crash.

More details are awaited.

#UPDATE A Russian domestic passenger plane has crashed on outskirts of Moscow after taking off from #Domodedovo airport, Russian media report.



Russian news agencies report 65 passengers, 6 crew on board the Antonov An-148 operated by Saratov Airlines which was flying to Orsk. — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 11, 2018