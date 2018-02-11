Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “work to fulfil his promises”, now that his term has “almost ended”. Addressing multiple public meetings on Sunday in Karnataka, Gandhi said the Modi government had not yet “even opened [its] account”, nearly four years into its rule, PTI reported.

“I would like to remind PM Modi that his term has almost ended and he should work to fulfil his promises,” Gandhi said. “After the end of his term, he needs to tell the people what he has achieved.”

Sunday was the second day of Gandhi’s “Janashirvada Yatra” in northern parts of Karnataka, which goes to polls later this year.

He also attacked Modi for his criticism of the Congress in the Parliament last week, and said: “BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] failed to create jobs, bring back black money and brought down the economy, but all Modi talks about is ‘Congress is this, Congress is that’.”

Gandhi added: “The previous BJP government in Karnataka broke world records in corruption and they come here and talk on corruption pointing at us.”

