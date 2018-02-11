Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (pictured above) said on Sunday that his organisation was ready to fight enemies on the border if required, IANS reported.

Bhagwat was speaking at an RSS function in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He is on a 10-day visit to the state. He also claimed that the RSS had the capacity to form an army within a few days to fight for the country. While the Army would take six to seven months to get ready to fight, the RSS would take only 2-3 days, Jansatta quoted him as saying.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a military organisation, but we have discipline like the military,” Bhagwat said, according to IANS. “If the country requires, and the country’s Constitution allows, the RSS is ready to fight on the borders against the enemy.”