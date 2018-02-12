Jat outfits on Sunday called off their protest planned for February 15 after a six-hour meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattat. Their agitation would have coincided with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s motorcycle rally during BJP National President Amit Shah’s visit to Jind, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti President Yashpal Malik made the decision after leading the Jat delegation’s meeting with the chief minister, as well as Union minister Birender Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav and other representatives of the state government in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Haryana government agreed to revoke all criminal cases against members of the Jat community, besides those that the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into after the February 2016 Jat agitation. The government also said it would submit a report with details of the status of Jat representation in education institutes and government jobs to the Haryana Backward Classes Commission before March 31 to arrive at a final decision soon.

“As of now, we have called off our February 15 protest rally,” Yashpal Malik said. “The government has assured us that they will withdraw all the cases registered in connection with Jat reservation agitation in Haryana, irrespective of the caste of the accused. Government has also assured that they will be passing a Bill in Parliament regarding granting reservation to Jat community in government jobs and educational institutes.”

Jat groups have been demanding that the Haryana government withdraw all 90 cases, including those of attempt to murder and murder. The state has revoked 70 cases so far.