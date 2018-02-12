Three people died in a hailstorm in parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on Sunday, PTI reported. A senior revenue official said the storm began around 7.30 am and continued for 30 minutes.

“Namdev Shinde, a 65-year-old farmer from Vanjar Umrad village in Jalna tehsil, and Asaram Jagtap from Nivdunga village of Jafrabad tehsil, died because of the hailstorm,” Jalna District Collector Shivajirao Jondhale said. “As many as 180 villages in Jalna were badly hit”.

An unidentified Revenue Department official told PTI that one Yamunabai Humbad from Washim district died in her farm when the hailstorm hit.

There was heavy rain as well in Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dhule, Nandurbar, Aurangabad and some other districts of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The storm severely damaged grapes, cotton, green gram and wheat crops. Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar has ordered an assessment of the damage. Fundkar said the government would hold a meeting with crop insurance companies on Monday.

The minister also directed administration officials to visit every affected village, document the losses and file a report. “A sizeable loss of cattle and poultry has been reported,” an official of the Aurangabad Divisional Commissionerate said. “The damage assessment report will be finalised in a couple of days.”