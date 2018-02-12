Shia Central Waqf Board President Waseem Rizvi (pictured above) on Sunday called the All India Muslim Personal Law Board a “wing of terrorist groups running from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan” and asked the Centre to ban it, The Times of India reported.

Rizvi’s reaction came hours after the personal law board expelled its executive member, Salman Nadwi, for suggesting that the Babri Masjid be shifted away from the disputed site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Muslim personal law board is being governed by terrorist organisations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and is spoiling the environment of brotherhood in the country,” Rizvi said, according to News18. “Salman Nadwi shared the same sentiments as the Shia Waqf Board about shifting the mosque from the disputed site, as this is the only way to keep peace and harmony in the country.”

Rizvi alleged that the board had taken no action against Nadwi when he wrote a letter to Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi three years ago, but has now “thrown him out when he has spoken in favour of peace and harmony”.

“The AIMPLB’s ideology is causing the communal harmony in the country to deteriorate day by day,” Rizvi said. He pointed out that the board has not expelled controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, “a fugitive terrorist”, The Times of India reported.