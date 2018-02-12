The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday attempted to clarify its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks that the RSS could prepare to fight for the country in two to three days, whereas the Army would take six to seven months. The Hindutva group claimed their chief’s statement had been “misrepresented”, and that he had compared RSS workers with the general population and not Army soldiers.

“Bhagwat ji had said that if the situation arises and the Constitution permits, the Indian Army would take six months to prepare the society, whereas Sangh swayamsevaks can be trained in three days as Swayamsevaks practise discipline regularly,” senior RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya clarified in a statement. “This was no way a comparison between the Indian Army and the Sangh swayamsevaks; it was a comparison between the general society and swayamsevaks. Both are to be trained by the Indian Army only.”

At an RSS function in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Bhagwat had said the RSS was ready to fight enemies on the border if required. “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a military organisation, but we have discipline like the military,” he had said.