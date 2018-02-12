The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the police from filing a First Information Report against Army Major Aditya Kumar in connection with the Shopian firing incident, ANI reported. Three civilians were killed in an Army firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district in January.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government, asking them to reply within two weeks. The Court also directed that no coercive action be taken against Kumar.

Kumar’s father Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh had filed the plea on Thursday. In the petition, the Army officer’s father had said that the FIR registered the police had no legal basis and his son was falsely accused by the state police.

On January 27, soldiers from the 10th Garhwal Rifles unit had objected to a black flag with Islamic inscriptions placed in Shopian’s Ganowpara village. Their demand to remove the flag, commonly associated with the Islamic State group, did not go down well with the villagers, who took it as an infringement on their religious beliefs. This triggered the clashes, with the protestors pelting the Army convoy with stones. Three men were killed after the Army opened fire on the crowd.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had filed a case against the Army unit and the Army in return reportedly filed a counter FIR and claimed that the protestors had provoked the soldiers of the 10th Garhwal Rifles unit “to the ultimate”.