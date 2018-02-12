The Supreme Court on Monday said it was not satisfied with the progress made by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Special Investigation Team, which is looking into the alleged extrajudicial killings and fake encounters by the Army, the Assam Rifles and the police in Manipur, PTI reported.

The court directed the National Human Rights Commission to depute three officials to help the SIT with the investigation in 17 of the total 42 cases.

The court also criticised the Special Investigation Team for submitting a status report in the case without the CBI chief’s approval. The Supreme Court has posted the matter for further hearing on March 12, and has asked the team to submit a status report with the approval of the CBI chief.

On July 14, 2017, the top court had set up an SIT comprising five CBI officers and ordered it to register FIRs and investigate 1,528 cases of alleged fake encounters and extrajudicial killings in Manipur. It had asked the CBI to complete the investigation by December 31, 2017.

In January, the bench of justices Madan Lokur and UU Lalit had pulled up the CBI team for not registering First Information Reports in 81 cases, as the bench had ordered it in July 2017. The court had asked the investigating team to complete investigations in 12 cases with FIRs before February 28.

Of the 81 cases, 32 cases are probed by a Commission of Enquiry, 32 cases are investigated by judicial enquiries and high courts, the National Human Rights Commission has awarded compensation in 11 cases, while a commission headed by former Supreme Court Justice Santosh Hegde is probing six cases, PTI reported.