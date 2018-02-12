A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district for allegedly setting a girl on fire after she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her, PTI reported.

The girl, who is 13 years old, is in hospital and is in serious condition, a police official said on Monday. She suffered nearly 50% burn injuries.

The boy reportedly entered the girl’s house in Sustani village on Saturday when she was alone and tried to sexually assault her, police officer Indraraj Singh said. When she resisted, he poured kerosene over her and set her ablaze, he added.

The district Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad then launched a search for the absconding boy. The police have filed a case against the boy under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. An investigation is under way.