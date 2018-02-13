At least five people were killed and 11 injured in a blast at Cochin Shipyard in Kerala on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast took place on board ONGC’s drill ship Sagar Bhushan around 10.30 am when it was brought to the dry dock for repairs. While the cause of the explosion is not known yet, some reports suggested the blast took place when the ship’s ballast tank was being cleaned.

Kochi City Commissioner of Police MP Dinesh confirmed the toll. He said all the deceased were contract workers at the shipyard. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. “All workers have been evacuated from the blast site,” Dinesh added.