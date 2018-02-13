At least 50 people fell prey to an ATM card cloning racket in Mumbai’s Charni Road after an automated teller machine was tampered with a skimming device that stole their data and money, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. Overall, the users were reportedly cheated of Rs 9.11 lakh at the Axis Bank ATM machine.

The unidentified accused withdrew money, using cloned cards and stolen data, from ATMs in Gujarat and Faridabad. The police suspect it to be the handiwork of an inter-state gang.

The ATM in question was purportedly being operated without a security guard. Axis Bank is yet to comment on why a guard was not posted there.

The bank, however, announced that it was conducting an investigation into the matter. “A small number of our customers’ accounts have been impacted through transactions carried out at a compromised ATM,” an Axis Bank spokesperson said. “We have reversed the impact in all such customers’ accounts with immediate effect to ensure they are not inconvenienced. We wish to assure our customers that Axis Bank stands committed in protecting their interests and that we have the necessary systems to ensure the same.”

Most of the victims are employees of Government Printing Press who have a bank account in Axis Bank, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Manojkumar Sharma told the Hindustan Times. The matter was brought to light after one such employee filed a complaint.

The police have called upon anyone who has experienced a similar case to report the incident to them immediately.