Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that it would be wrong to link the proposed suburban railway network for Bengaluru with the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. The Centre had announced a 160-km urban transportation network for an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crore for Bengaluru in the Union Budget.

“There are no elections in Mumbai or Delhi, where I have met all honourable members and discussed about railways to provide a suburban service,” Goyal said at the India Infracon 2018 conclave organised by news agency ANI. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a single decision considering elections. In fact, there have been occasions when we have argued to postpone a decision as there is a potential election.”

Goyal claimed that the prime minister takes decisions in the best interest of the country, irrespective of the time. The railway minister added that the railway network will help 25 to 30 lakh commuters every day to deal with traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

Goyal said by taking a decision to have an elevated railway network, the time and cost of procuring land was avoided. “Out of 160 kilometres, 68 kilometres will be elevated,” he added.