Israel should prosecute Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two cases of bribery and fraud, the country’s police said on Tuesday, citing evidence it had found in a 14-month-long investigation.

Netanyahu is accused of accepting gifts from a Hollywood producer in exchange of helping him with a United States visa, BBC reported. In another case, he allegedly tried to influence coverage of Israel’s largest newspaper in exchange for help with slowing the growth of a rival.

The prime minister called the allegations baseless and said he would complete his fourth term in office. The allegations “will end with nothing”, he said.

Police have questioned Netanyahu several times over the last year. It will be up to Israel’s attorney general to decide whether to file charges, according to Reuters.

In a case called "Case 1000", the @IL_police's position is that a sufficient evidentiary basis has been established to establish suspicions against PM, for the offense of accepting bribes, fraud & breach of trust with respect to his relationship W/ businessman Arnon Milchan — Israel Police (@israelpolice) February 13, 2018

In a case called "Case 2000", the @IL_police's position is that a sufficient evidentiary basis has been established to establish suspicions against the PM, to commit offenses of bribery, fraud and breach of trust — Israel Police (@israelpolice) February 13, 2018

Against the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, Arnon (Noni) Mozes, the Israel Police's position is that a sufficient evidentiary basis has been established to establish suspicions of a bribery offense — Israel Police (@israelpolice) February 13, 2018

The two cases

In the first case, “Case 1000”, Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer are said to have given gifts, including champagnes, cigars and jewellery, to Netanyahu and his family.

The second case, “Case 2000”, involves Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Israel’s biggest-selling newspaper, who allegedly discussed with the prime minister ways to slow the growth of a rival daily newspaper, including through legislation. Police said Mozes should also face charges.

In both cases, the police have alleged “bribery, fraud and breach of trust by the prime minister”. A police statement said the “gifts” in Case 1000 were worth over 1 million shekels (Rs 1.8 crore). Netanyahu’s lawyers said the presents in the case were simply tokens of friendship.

Netanyahu later said in a televised address that he had never sought to make personal gain from politics.

“I will continue to lead Israel responsibly and faithfully for as long as you, the citizens of Israel, choose me to lead you,” he said. “I am certain, I am certain, that the truth will be revealed, and I am certain that at the next elections, which will be held on schedule, I will earn your trust again, with God’s help.”